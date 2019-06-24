Divya Ramnani June 24 2019, 11.57 am June 24 2019, 11.57 am

It looks like Shahid Kapoor has finally gotten his due, both performance and box-office wise! His most recent release, titled Kabir Singh, is certainly in no mood to stop. On its first day, the romantic drama raked in a whopping Rs 20 crore, making it Shahid Kapoor’s highest Bollywood opener ever. And, now, there has been tremendous growth in its first weekend collections. According to the latest report in Box Office India, Kabir Singh has neared the 70-crore-club after its third-day collections.

On its third day, this Shahid Kapoor starrer managed to mint approximately Rs 25.50 crore and, on Saturday, it had collected Rs 22 crore, which makes it for a total of around Rs 68 crore. Huge, isn’t it? Well, this also makes Kabir Singh the second highest weekend grosser of 2019 after Salman Khan’s Bharat. Reportedly, the footfalls of Kabir Singh’s day one were much more than that of Kesari, Simmba and Kalank. Shahid’s last highest grosser was Padmaavat, which also starred Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead. Now, it won’t be wrong to say that Kabir Singh has managed to do well, majorly due to Shahid’s impeccable performance, despite opening to a mixed set of reviews.

Shahid Kapoor in and as Kabir Singh:

View this post on Instagram 🙏 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 22, 2019 at 5:33am PDT

In an interview to in.com, Kapoor revealed how he could relate to the character of Kabir Singh at a certain point of time. “I’ve been through phases that have been self-destructive. I’ve been through moments where I’m not happy with who I am and not caring about how I looked and how people are perceiving me. I have been in those phases. I think we all have. We have all fallen apart and tried to pick ourselves up. We all go through vulnerable moments. You know, half of Kabir Singh is a love story and the other half is the aftermath of a loss he deals with. "

He added, "We’ve all been there some time, for different things. Many times it is for love, and not just love for a partner, it could be for family or a friend for your children – it could be for so many different things. We’ve all been there, where we’ve not been able to deal with our own loss and not know how to deal with our emotions. I could definitely connect with that part of Kabir."