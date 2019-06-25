Priyanka Kaul June 25 2019, 7.25 pm June 25 2019, 7.25 pm

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh had been in the news ever since it was announced. The movie, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was a remake of his own Telugu directorial Arjun Reddy. It is a tale of how an extraordinary medical student goes into a phase of self-destruction with his arrogance, temperament, and substance abuse after his lover gets married to another guy. But hold on! The story is not as simple as it sounds. After the movie was released, it has been making the headlines for new reasons. And unfortunately, they aren’t good reasons.

People who watched the movie went on their social media handles and slammed the film for its toxic masculinity. While some applauded Shahid’s acting, the majority of them called out the movie for glamorizing the ‘Lynchian misogyny’ and ‘exaggerated machismo’ and found Kabir’s character as problematic.

Central Board of Film Certification Board member and former National Secretary of Bhartiya Janata Party, Vani Tripathi Tikoo, has slammed the movie in a series of tweet.

She called the movie terribly misogynistic and extremely violent. She tweeted that she was ‘surprised’ that it’s doing ‘well.’ Her tweet read, “I'm serious about this thought that Misogyny is "Infectious" have been noticing the narrative around #KABIRSINGH past few days..What a terribly misogynistic and extremely violent film! Arjun Reddy was bad enough and now this remake! Am I surprised it's doing well ...Well Well!”

I'm serious about this thought that Misogyny is "Infectious" have been noticing the narrative around #KABIRSINGH past few days..What a terribly misogynistic and extremely violent film! Arjun Reddy was bad enough and now this remake! Am I surprised it's doing well ...Well Well! — Vani Tripathi Tikoo (@vanityparty) June 25, 2019

In another tweet, she said she was ‘baffled’ how the A-listers could go so wrong in choosing scripts. Her second thread was, “I find it baffling that "Big Stars" make these choices who actually lead by Example! As the Cinematic journey of the country has gone beyond its "Traditional" Women as "Eye Candy" routine. Can we remember how movie characters are idolised? #StopMisogyny #KabirSingh”

I find it baffling that "Big Stars" make these choices who actually lead by Example! As the Cinematic journey of the country has gone beyond its "Traditional" Women as "Eye Candy" routine. Can we remember how movie characters are idolised? #StopMisogyny #KabirSingh — Vani Tripathi Tikoo (@vanityparty) June 25, 2019

In her third tweet, she seems to be talking about replying to a comment where she is defending her stand and her point of view with the fact that a character portrayal like that itself is problematic. Her third tweet was, “Someone asked me after my last post what's wrong with an Actor choosing a role? Dear pal there is never a wrong or a right it's the choices that you make on screen to portray is what defines who you are! A character is only a piece of written paper if not enlivened by an actor!”

Someone asked me after my last post what's wrong with an Actor choosing a role? Dear pal there is never a wrong or a right it's the choices that you make on screen to portray is what defines who you are! A character is only a piece of written paper if not enlivened by an actor! — Vani Tripathi Tikoo (@vanityparty) June 25, 2019

As for the other side of the coin, people have appreciated Shahid’s intense acting. The argument they put forward is that Kabir Singh should be talked for its filmography rather than bashing the theme as one, it’s a movie and not real life and two, there have been problematic movies before as well which weren’t talked about the same so why this one?

Director Sandeep Vanga, in his defence, had already cleared in an earlier quote that, “This is not arrogance, but I genuinely do not bother about pseudo-feminists and pseudo-sympathisers. There is not one place where I have shown women in a derogatory way. There is no bum or cleavage shot. I never asked my audience to look at the girl’s body.”

All apart, the movie had got a big opening and is likely to enter the 100-crore club soon.

Check out Kabir Singh's trailer here: