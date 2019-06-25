Ranjini Maitra June 25 2019, 4.03 pm June 25 2019, 4.03 pm

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh might have opened to mixed reviews and a handful of debates around its content, but the audience simply seems to love the film! A Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, the film opened to strong numbers of Rs 20 crore on its opening day. That itself forecast a great run at the box office. Looking at the latest figures, we now know we weren't wrong!

After minting approximately Rs 23 crore and 27.75 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively, which also led it to a 70-crore weekend, the film has now earned Rs 17 crore on its first Monday. It only had a 15% drop from its first-day collection and is one of the top twenty Monday grossers in Hindi films. Ahead of it are Tiger Zinda Hai, Krrish 3, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dangal and Simmba, to name a few.

View this post on Instagram Thank you for the overwhelming love. #kabirsingh A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 22, 2019 at 1:09am PDT

One can predict a first week of approximately Rs 130 crore. Of the total collection, so far, Rs 28 crore has come from Mumbai, Rs 18 crore from Delhi and Rs 7.25 crore from East Punjab.

This, at the same time, is the first remade film of Shahid's career. "I don't usually do remakes. Kabir Singh is my first remake of my career. We see films through box office number, like this film earned a lot toh remake karlo. But for Kabir Singh, I heard that people loved it a lot. Many people came and told me that they were really affected by the film, it was one of their favourite films and when I saw it, I felt the same," he said, at an interaction in Delhi.