Darshana Devi July 09 2019, 3.24 pm July 09 2019, 3.24 pm

Shahid Kapoor’s latest outing, Kabir Singh, just hit the theatres and has got the entire nation talking. The film has sparked criticisms due to its alleged portrayal of ‘misogyny’ and ‘toxic masculinity’ and multiple fans and critics have taken to social media to bash the film. Despite all the flak, the film has managed to mint fabulously at the box office. However, it turns out that the film was not Shahid’s sole decision. There’s someone else who made him say yes to the role!

It’s Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput, who convinced the actor to give a nod to the role. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor recently opened up about it in a media interaction and shared that Mira felt the character of Arjun Reddy had potential. “She was always very optimistic and believed that this is a character I should have in my filmography. We had watched Arjun Reddy together and she loved the director's (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) work and felt that the character had potential. And if we were able to get it right, it'd be a very special character in my life. So, Mira was very happy when she watched the film,” he said.

A still from Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh