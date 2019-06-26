Divya Ramnani June 26 2019, 4.54 pm June 26 2019, 4.54 pm

Shahid Kapoor’s latest outing Kabir Singh, which is a remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy, is doing wonders at the box office. Within five days of its release, the romantic drama has managed to make it to the coveted 100-crore-club. Well, this comes despite all the mixed reviews. While the Padmaavat actor is being heavily praised for his impeccable portrayal of Kabir Singh, it’s the film’s misogynistic plot that has garnered a lot of negativity around it. With Shahid getting all the due for his efforts, his half-brother Ishaan Khatter, too, jumped into the bandwagon and shared his two cents on Shahid’s performance.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Dhadak star shared a couple of intense stills of Shahid Kapoor from Kabir Singh. However, it was his caption that touched our hearts. Khatter, apart from congratulating Shahid on his success, also lauded the actor for nailing a flawed character like Kabir Singh with utmost perfection. An excerpt from his long post read, “Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centered, loving and responsible family man I know.”

Check out Ishaan Khatter’s heartwarming message for Shahid Kapoor here: