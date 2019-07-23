Antara Kashyap July 23 2019, 10.13 pm July 23 2019, 10.13 pm

Kiara Advani is currently basking in the biggest success of her life. The actor who debuted with the 2014 film Fugly, was reinvented when she was cast in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Her popularity gradually increased with Lust Stories and Kalank. The actress' latest movie Kabir Singh, however, smashed the box office by collecting more than 250 crores and became the highest-grossing film of 2019 defeating URI: The Surgical Strike. Kabir Singh also stars Shahid Kapoor and is the official Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is about a surgeon who gets his heartbroken and spirals towards self-destruction.

However, it's not a bed of roses for the team of Kabir Singh. The film, like its South version, romanticised obsession and violence and masked it as "love". There was also a scene where Kabir Singh slaps Kiara's character Preety which stuck out as a sore spot for a lot of people. In a recent interview with Filmfare, the actor defended the film and justified Kabir's character. She said, "Kabir Singh’s obsessed with his love but in a protective way. Kabir is a passionate lover. His love for Preeti is something he just can’t go beyond. What happens then is ruin and self-destruction. Every person, who’s been in love and gone through heartbreak, has dealt with craziness. You go through depression, you don’t want to get out of bed, you feel at your lowest… if you’ve ever loved someone so deeply. I haven’t experienced such a level of heartbreak. But yes, I’ve suffered heartbreak. If I had someone, who loved me as passionately as Kabir Singh, then maybe I’d still have been with him."

Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor also did an interview recently and justified his film. The actor started out by saying that the viewers always have a choice whether or not to watch a film depending on the trailer. He also said that people make films a weekend conversation but for the actors, each film means a year of their life. He added that people can always agree to disagree and not be aggressive. Talking about Kabir Singh, he said that he always knew it was a faulted character. "Actually Kabir has only one problem, there is nothing else wrong with Kabir. He has an anger management issue. When he gets angry, he messes everything up, whether it is the love of his life, his family, himself... Whenever he loses his temper, he messes everything up. Otherwise, there is a lot of great qualities about the character. It is great to make a film about a character and to share with people that one thing in extreme will take you down to zero," said Shahid.