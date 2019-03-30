Kabir Singh: Kiara Advani announces wrap, but we missed Shahid Kapoor!

Divya Ramnani March 30 2019, 6.31 pm March 30 2019, 6.31 pm

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will be sharing screen space in Kabir Singh, which is a remake of Telugu hit film, Arjun Reddy. The shooting for the film took place in Mumbai, Delhi and Mussoorie and we were treated with enough glimpses from the sets. Now, the makers have finally wrapped up the shooting for Kabir Singh and the film’s leading lady, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram story and shared a series of pictures and videos from the wrap-up party.

In one of the images, we could see a huge chocolate cake that said “It’s a wrap, Kabir Singh, see you in cinemas,” imprinted on it. The Lust Stories actor even shared a video of her along with the team, cutting the cake in order to celebrate the film's wrap. While the entire team was in a celebratory mood, we missed Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor. The actor gave it a miss, looks like he was tied up with some other commitments. Further, for the sweetheart that Kiara is, she celebrated Kabir Singh’s pack-up with her personal team as well. From her stylists to spot boy and everyone else; the actor thanked everyone. Such an amazing gesture!

Call it a coincidence or whatever, but just after the wrap-up party, Kiara bumped into the real Arjun Reddy aka Vijay Deverakonda at the HT Most Stylish Awards. Claiming to be a huge fan of Vijay, Kiara captioned the picture saying, “When Preeti met Arjun.”

Directed by Sandeep Vanga and jointly produced by Cinel Studios and T-Series, Kabir Singh is slated to the hit the big screens on June 21, 2019.