Rushabh Dhruv June 09 2019, 7.10 pm June 09 2019, 7.10 pm

Shahid Kapoor’s next is Kabir Singh, the remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Telugu blockbuster- Arjun Reddy. The film, right from its inception, has been grabbing the eyeballs for its intense content. In the movie, Shahid will be essaying the role of a doctor who turns alcoholic after he gets his heart broken. In order to create buzz, the makers are trying their best to entice the audience with back-to-back songs and poster releases. The latest poster created quite a stir though as it featured Shahid and the female lead, Kiara Advani indulging in a lip-lock.

Now in a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, Kiara spilt beans on how she thinks that the love-making scene is normal in today's time. “Kabir Singh is an innocent raw love story, so you are seeing two people who are as real as it gets. As far as the lip-lock is concerned, it’s a very normal way of showing someone how much you love them - with a kiss,” she said. Further, the actor also spoke about how the intimate scene is important with the storyline. "When you will watch the film you will not even realise that there is a lip-lock in the film. We have not put anything and everything in the film just for the heck of it. There is no dance or item song, there is no revealing, there is none of that. Our director is somebody who is very real and pure to the script,” she added.

Earlier in an interview, Kiara had also opened up about her character. “Preeti’s simplicity and innocence are what makes Kabir fall head over heels for her. Sandeep sir wanted to capture that purity and also make me look like a 19-year-old first-year student. I am comfortable being in front of the camera without any make-up, so it felt effortless and the plus point of not having to reach extra early on sets for hair and make-up was another plus,” she said.