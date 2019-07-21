Kabir Singh is like an unstoppable machine at the box office. The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer film has collected Rs 265 crore over the last month and is still going strong. The film has surpassed Uri: The Surgical Strike and become the highest-grossing Indian film in 2019. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Telegu film Arjun Reddy. On its first month anniversary, lead actress Kiara Advani posted a long, heartfelt note on Instagram thanking fans for their support along with the team members of Kabir Singh.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a sketched still from the film. She then penned her note first talking about what it was like to step into the shoes of Preeti, a shy and demure girl who was the opposite of Kiara. She then went on to thank Shahid, calling him her friend and confidant, for the journey they shared as co-stars. She then thanked Sandeep Reddy Vanga, calling him the OG and appreciating his dedication to the story. She also used the platform to thank other team members including singers and her personal care team. Lastly, she thanked fans for making the film the hit it is.
#1MonthOfKabirSingh Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh I don’t know where to begin, this attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today. A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me. But I also saw her strength, conviction, her love and her passion and couldn’t help but feel for the love story that you all rooted for with me.. Kabir, aka @shahidkapoor my costar, confidant and friend through this journey who completed and made this story so real and believable. Already missing your craziness mama, couldn’t have been luckier to work together on this special film❤️ Sandeep Sir, the OG! His conviction to stay true to his story and make it so unapologetically, his passion for films, his craziness and honesty gave us the opportunity to play characters that were flawed, imperfect and so real that you can’t stop yourself from feeling for them. Our amazing producers @ashwinvarde @muradkhetani @its_bhushankumar @@tseries.official for making this gem of a film! @santha_dop my incredible dop for capturing every moment of this love story so beautifully. To all our singers and musicians @sachettandonofficial @paramparathakurofficial @arijitsingh @armaanmalik @amaal_mallik @tulsikumar15 @sachdevaakhilnasha @vishalmishraofficial Thankyou for creating a soundtrack that became an anthem and the heartbeat of the film! To the entire cast and crew, every technician, our EP this film would not be the same without your efforts and hardwork! My personal team- @jubindesai @raveesh_dhanu @makeupbylekha @hairbyseema @a_little_sip_of_fashion @simrantalwar13 @aajani21 #santosh for having my back all along. But most importantly beyond Thankful to the audience for loving, accepting and rooting for this love story❤🙏
Kabir Singh has been criticised by people because of its content that romanticises abuse, obsession, and intoxication. Sandeep Reddy Vanga also found himself in the midst of controversy when he tried to justify Kabir Singh at an interview, "She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see the emotion there," he said.Read More