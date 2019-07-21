Antara Kashyap July 21 2019, 4.28 pm July 21 2019, 4.28 pm

Kabir Singh is like an unstoppable machine at the box office. The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer film has collected Rs 265 crore over the last month and is still going strong. The film has surpassed Uri: The Surgical Strike and become the highest-grossing Indian film in 2019. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Telegu film Arjun Reddy. On its first month anniversary, lead actress Kiara Advani posted a long, heartfelt note on Instagram thanking fans for their support along with the team members of Kabir Singh.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a sketched still from the film. She then penned her note first talking about what it was like to step into the shoes of Preeti, a shy and demure girl who was the opposite of Kiara. She then went on to thank Shahid, calling him her friend and confidant, for the journey they shared as co-stars. She then thanked Sandeep Reddy Vanga, calling him the OG and appreciating his dedication to the story. She also used the platform to thank other team members including singers and her personal care team. Lastly, she thanked fans for making the film the hit it is.

Check out her post below: