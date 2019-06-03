Divya Ramnani June 03 2019, 12.16 pm June 03 2019, 12.16 pm

Shahid Kapoor, who started off his Bollywood journey as a chocolate hero, is now making waves for some of the most contrasting yet unconventional script choices. After wowing fans with films like Kaminey, Haider and Udta Punjab, the Kapoor hero is next gearing up for Kabir Singh. Directed by South filmmaker Sandeep Vanga, it is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. So far, everything about this flick has been warmly received by fans, be it the trailer, songs or Shahid Kapoor’s super-rebellious avatar. While Shahid seems to have done full justice to this role, did you know that he wasn’t the first choice for Kabir Singh? Read on…

In his recent interview to Mumbai Mirror, director of the film, Sandeep Vanga revealed that the makers approached Arjun Kapoor before Shahid, however, they were already in talks with the latter, so it did not materialise with Arjun. He said, “Yeah, but before that Shahid and I were already in talks, so I couldn’t just jump to another actor. It’s not about whose acting calibre is greater but about the commitment.”

Shahid Kapoor in and as Kabir Singh:

Further, Sandeep opened up on casting Shahid and his performance in the film. He was quoted saying, “I love his work and collaborating with an actor of his calibre who I had only seen on screen before, was exciting. Shahid suits the part to the T.” Interesting! Though we would have loved to see Arjun in the film, Shahid is no less!