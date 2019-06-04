Darshana Devi June 04 2019, 6.21 pm June 04 2019, 6.21 pm

Shahid Kapoor’s next is Kabir Singh, the remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Telugu blockbuster - Arjun Reddy. The film, since its inception, has been grabbing all the eyeballs and has the audience’s anticipation at its peak. Shahid will be essaying the role of a doctor in it, who turns alcoholic after he gets his heart broken. Following the back-to-back song and poster releases, the makers have now amped up the buzz yet again by unveiling a brand new poster, featuring Shahid and the female lead, Kiara Advani.

Unlike the previous posters which showcased only Shahid’s rugged look, the new poster has the two leads sharing an intense kiss. We earlier got glimpses of their kissing scenes in Bekhayali, the song which shows Shahid resorting to alcohol to get over his depression. Going by the trailer and now the new poster, we assume we are going to witness some real sizzling chemistry between the two. Through the poster, Shahid announced that the third song from the film, Mere Sohneya, is to be out June 6 and we’re sure fans are containing their excitement!

Take a look at Shahid’s post below:

This isn’t the first time that we have come across a poster that features the lead actors locking lips. Previously, films like Befikre (Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor), Ki and Ka (Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor) and Aashiqui 2 (Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor), also showed the lead pairs boldly kissing on the posters.

Coming to Kabir Singh, Kiara recently opened up about her character in an interview saying, “Preeti’s simplicity and innocence are what makes Kabir fall head over heels for her. Sandeep sir wanted to capture that purity and also make me look like a 19-year-old first-year student. I am comfortable being in front of the camera without any make-up, so it felt effortless and the plus point of not having to reach extra early on sets for hair and make-up was another plus.”