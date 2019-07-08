Fashion

Sabyasachi Mukherjee apologises after facing the wrath for his 'overdressed women' remark

Bollywood

Mira Rajput's wish for Shahid Kapoor on their fourth wedding anniversary is absolutely adorbs

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Kabir SinghKiara AdvaniSandeep Reddy VengaShahid Kapoor
nextSophie Turner's sassy comment on Priyanka Chopra's swimsuit picture is unmissable!

within