Darshana Devi July 08 2019, 5.06 pm July 08 2019, 5.06 pm

Shahid Kapoor’s latest release Kabir Singh is doing wonders at the theatres. Despite the film being massively slammed for its alleged portrayal of misogyny and toxic masculinity, it has minted good moolah at the box office. The film continues to set the cash registers ringing. After successfully making it to the 200-crore club, Kabir Singh is now slowly inching towards Rs 250 crore.

The film reached the Rs 50 crore benchmark on day 3 and Rs 100 crore on day 5. And now, its collection stands at a whopping amount of Rs 235.72 crore in India. According to Box Office India, Kabir Singh has recorded the fifth highest third weekend of all time leaving behind Bahubali: The Conclusion, Dangal, PK and Uri: The Surgical Strike. It says that the collections are better than the likes of Sanju and Padmaavat in the third weekend. It also adds that the film should become the ‘highest NETT grosser’ by the end of the week.

A still from Kabir Singh's Bekhayali

Commenting on the criticisms, the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga described the film critics as ‘pseudo’ in his recent interview. “When you question people’s belief system, they get angry. I think that’s what happened. It is not even a healthy criticism. It’s very pseudo,” he said while speaking with Anupama Chopra.

“When you are deeply in love, deeply connected with the woman, there is a lot of honesty in it. If you don’t have that physical demonstration, if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there,” he added.