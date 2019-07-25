Darshana Devi July 25 2019, 11.57 am July 25 2019, 11.57 am

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh hit the theatres a month back but the backlashes continue to pour in. The makers of the film were criticized mercilessly as the film allegedly encourages ‘misogyny’ and 'toxic masculinity’. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped the film from minting money at the box office. In a recent interview, Shahid got candid about the film’s success and even commented on the heavy backlashes coming his way. During which, he also went on to compare his film with Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, one of the highest grossers of 2018.

Citing a particular scene from the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, he told Hindustan Times, "I frankly felt that the criticism was a bit misplaced. There have been films in the recent past which had characters exhibiting similar traits but no one really picked on them this way. To be candid, Sanju had a scene where the guy is sitting in front of his wife and saying he has slept with over 300 women. No one picked on it the way they went after Kabir Singh.”

A still from Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

He then added that he ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ Sanju because he watched it to see the character and not ‘how people should be’. "And this is not to say that I didn’t enjoy Sanju. I thoroughly did, because I didn’t watch it to see how people should be, I watched it to see how that character’s life is. The fact that people loved Kabir Singh has just told me that people watch the film for what it is,” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju

“We were always honest, right from the very first promo of the film that it’s a fictional account of a very flawed character. There is no protagonist or antagonist in the film. Kabir is the protagonist, he is the antagonist. So all the issues lie within him,” he continued.