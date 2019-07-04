Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh has cannoned to become one of the highest grossing films of the year. Kabir Singh is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 film Arjun Reddy directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also starring Kiara Advani. Celebrating the film's success, Shahid posted a long note on Instagram talking about how overwhelmed he was with the love pouring in for the film. He thanked his fans for understanding Kabir Singh, which was the most flawed character he had ever played.
Posting a video featuring the stills from the film, Shahid Kapoor wrote that despite Kabir Singh being far from perfect, people still gave this character a chance. He thanked the audience for understanding Kabir Singh, loving him and forgiving him. He also talked about the importance of rising from one's fault. He wrote that like Kabir Singh, everyone has their faults. He mentioned that Indian cinema had come a long way from only portraying lovable, perfect heroes to the ones that are imperfect and even worthy of hate. This comes in the light of controversy faced by Kabir Singh that the film promotes toxic masculinity. The film shows Shahid as a short-tempered, obsessive boyfriend who even slaps his girlfriend out of rage. The film portrays this as a romantic trait. Despite this, Kabir Singh has become the biggest film in Shahid's career.
Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn’t judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness. You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor. Here’s to cinema mirroring life. To protagonists who don’t have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life. Thank you. Again and again. You all are the heroes of this story.
