Antara Kashyap July 04 2019, 8.01 pm July 04 2019, 8.01 pm

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh has cannoned to become one of the highest grossing films of the year. Kabir Singh is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 film Arjun Reddy directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also starring Kiara Advani. Celebrating the film's success, Shahid posted a long note on Instagram talking about how overwhelmed he was with the love pouring in for the film. He thanked his fans for understanding Kabir Singh, which was the most flawed character he had ever played.

Posting a video featuring the stills from the film, Shahid Kapoor wrote that despite Kabir Singh being far from perfect, people still gave this character a chance. He thanked the audience for understanding Kabir Singh, loving him and forgiving him. He also talked about the importance of rising from one's fault. He wrote that like Kabir Singh, everyone has their faults. He mentioned that Indian cinema had come a long way from only portraying lovable, perfect heroes to the ones that are imperfect and even worthy of hate. This comes in the light of controversy faced by Kabir Singh that the film promotes toxic masculinity. The film shows Shahid as a short-tempered, obsessive boyfriend who even slaps his girlfriend out of rage. The film portrays this as a romantic trait. Despite this, Kabir Singh has become the biggest film in Shahid's career.

Check out the post below:

Read in.com's exclusive interview with Shahid Kapoor here.