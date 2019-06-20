Antara Kashyap June 20 2019, 7.44 pm June 20 2019, 7.44 pm

Shahid Kapoor is all set to release his film, Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Kiara Advani. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Telegu film Arjun Reddy. The 2017 film was well received by the audience because of the intense acting portrayed by Deverakonda. Though director Sandeep Reddy said in an interview he wished Shahid could do Arjun Reddy after watching Udta Punjab, there is still a lot of expectation riding on Shahid's shoulder to match up the talent of his Telegu counterpart. Shahid in a recent interview admitted that there are a lot of people comparing the two actors, but he can't do anything about it.

Answering the question about how to handle the constant comparison with Vijay Deverakonda, Shahid said, "I loved Vijay. So, you know if anybody says they loved Vijay, I feel happy because I felt the same. I can’t comment on my performance. So, let people decide what they feel." Shahid was also asked how he prepared himself for his two looks in the film. For the first look, Shahid had to put on eight kgs and grow out a beard. The second look is probably when his character becomes a substance abuser- he lost fourteen kilos and shaved his beard off. He admitted that preparing for his roles came organically to him. "There is a lot more that goes on in the mind and the heart which can’t be explained. Every day you think about the character. But I am very organic in my process. "

