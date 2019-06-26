Darshana Devi June 26 2019, 8.48 pm June 26 2019, 8.48 pm

Shahid Kapoor’s latest film, Kabir Singh, just hit the theatres and has earned a mixed set of reviews. While some hugely lauded the actor’s thrilling performance in the film, the Telugu remake has also attracted a lot of criticism from the audience. Many have termed the film to be highly ‘misogynistic’ and claimed that the film represented toxic male behaviour. In the midst of all the hullabaloo, Shahid finally got candid about the flak in his recent interview with a portal.

"I don't look at my filmography or my work as an actor anymore as individual performance. I have grown over that," the actor told Bollywood Hungama. "In the beginning, you are affected by people's comments on each of your performances. I have been doing this for 15-16 years now. I have done about 30 films. For me, now it is about putting a body of work behind so that when people see that, they see a variety of work. The larger picture is important.”

Here’s Shahid Kapoor’s reaction to the BO collections of Kabir Singh:

View this post on Instagram These weekend numbers got us all like 👀 #kabirsingh A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 24, 2019 at 6:59am PDT

He then went on to express that such criticism doesn’t affect him. "I don't get affected by ek-dedh mahine ke liye ye jo comments aate hai; that is not important (I don't get affected by the comments that are bombarded at me for a month or half). Everything will find its meaning, once people will see it in totality (sic),” he added.

Further, taking names of some of his blockbuster films like Haider, Kaminey and Udta Punjab, he stated that he faced similar criticisms in his other films too. "So you have to be more mature and understand that people will speak like this, but you have a larger plan in mind. I have a larger picture in my mind and I am working towards that," he continued.