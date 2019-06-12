Abhishek Singh June 13 2019, 12.15 am June 13 2019, 12.15 am

Remakes are the current trend in Bollywood and one to the most awaited film's of 2019, Kabir Singh, is finally set to hit the screen this month. The film's first look and songs have been well received by the audiences. In the film, we will see Shahid essay the character of a lover with a broken heart and glorious anger issues. The actor revealed how he switched from his character off the sets.

"I was a bit worried about how I would switch from my character when I would come back home from the sets and be with my kids. But travelling in Mumbai traffic for an hour to one and half an hour made it easy for me. The character Kabir was quite intense but the break in between would help a lot," he said.

For every actor, Friday is an important day as their film releases and when asked if Shahid if he still feels the Friday jitters and if the numbers matter to him, he said, "Frankly speaking, I am over that phase. For me, it's just another release but it's not the same for everyone. For me, it's like bas release hojaye kaise bhi (it's should release smoothly) and numbers don't matter much to me but it is important. Those who say that they don't give a damn about the number they lie and box office numbers do matter."