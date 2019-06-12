Ranjini Maitra June 12 2019, 11.04 pm June 12 2019, 11.04 pm

Shahid Kapoor is winning it as the angry, alcoholic, ill-behaved young guy in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. Ever since the teaser of the film came out, we were eagerly waiting for more to come. Apart from the trailer and two songs, the makers are releasing a handful of dialogue promos- each giving us a deeper insight into the intriguing character of Kabir Singh.

After Falling Apart, a promo that has Shahid struggling hard to cope with his split from Kiara Advani, we now have our hands over Self-Destruction, another promo showing us how a sane man turned violent and ailing after losing the love of his life. Shahid, a powerful actor, perfectly brings life to a distressed and betrayed Kabir, finding solace in drugs, alcohol, and conflicts.

Kabir, a final year medical student, falls for Preeti, a junior in college. According to Shahid, it is the intensity of the lead character that drew him to the film.

"It's what attracted me to the film in the first place. I believe there is a Kabir Singh inside everyone. That's why people can relate to him so easily," he said in a film.

Shahid also said he wanted to be realistic while playing Kabir. “I never feel I'm perfect for any role. When you have to play a character, you have to be very realistic about it, you have to know your own strengths and weaknesses. Every actor comes with his own strengths and weaknesses. It was Vijay's first film so that had its own pros and cons. It's my 28th or 29th or 30th film which comes with its own pros and cons. So we are in different places and we've played similar characters. Yes, Sandeep was somebody who told me that he felt I was right for the character and to me that is the most important thing. The filmmaker has to believe that the actor can play the part," he told Times Now in an interview.