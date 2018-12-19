Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor to shoot at eight different colleges in Delhi?

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, has Kabir Singh as his next. The film is the remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and pairs Shahid with Kiara Advani. If the latest reports are to be believed, the team is going to shoot for the next schedule in the nation’s capital, at as many as eight different colleges. The film’s director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, reportedly finalised the colleges after a recce.

A report by Mumbai Mirror claims that 'Shahid will be shooting in Delhi for a 25-day schedule with his leading lady Kiara Advani, for which he will be sporting a new look that comprises a short crop and trimmed beard. Out of the eight colleges booked for the schedule, one will be used to film football portions, another for classroom scenes, the third one for canteen scenes and so on.' Furthermore, Shahid and Kiara are said to be in Mussoorie by the end of January after wrapping up the Delhi schedule, for a five-day romantic song shoot.

Coming to Arjun Reddy, the film revolves around a successful surgeon who takes to a route of self-ruin when the woman he loves is compelled to marry another person. Reports further suggest that the film will see Shahid sporting four different looks.