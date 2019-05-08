Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor unveils the trailer release date with a new poster

Darshana Devi May 08 2019, 2.48 pm May 08 2019, 2.48 pm

After Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid Kapoor is all set to reign the silver screens with his upcoming Kabir Singh. The film is the official remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and has received a tremendous amount of attention with its intriguing teaser and posters. Well now, it’s time for the much-anticipated trailer and we can't wait to see if it lives up to the hype. Finally, on Wednesday, the makers unveiled the trailer release date of the trailer and you will be excited to know that it’s just around the corner.

The trailer of Kabir Singh will be out on May 13. Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared the news along with a new poster of the film. The poster reveals various avatars of the actor. One sees him in the look of the titular character while another has him enjoying a bike ride with Kiara Advani, who plays the female lead of the film. On the top right corner, we can see him gulping down, what appears to be a bottle of alcohol and on the left, he is seen lying down on Kiara’s lap with his eyes shut. By the looks of it, it looks like Shahid will deliver an impressive performance in the film.

Here’s a look at Shahid’s post:

Speaking about his preparation for his role, Shahid earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “I don't endorse smoking whatsoever. However, the role required it as the protagonist has this angst and rage within him. It wasn't easy and it came to a point where I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day. It would take me close to 2 hours to freshen up before I returned home to my children".

The film, helmed by Sandeep Vanga, is slated to hit the screens on June 21.