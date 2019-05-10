Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor to disclose his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore on THIS day

Divya Ramnani May 10 2019, 4.30 pm May 10 2019, 4.30 pm

It’s raining wax statues in Bollywood and we aren’t complaining! Only recently, Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Sunny Leone, Mahesh Babu and Diljit Dosanjh got their very own wax statues at the Madame Tussauds Museums, across different parts of the world. Joining the bandwagon is our very own Shahid Kapoor. The Kabir Singh actor, in his latest social media post, revealed that he is going to unveil his wax figure in Madame Tussauds, Singapore, on the upcoming Friday.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s post here:

In the picture shared by Shahid Kapoor, we could see him getting his measurements done. The actor looked extremely excited. In his caption, the Kaminey actor revealed that this is going to be his first and only statue at the Madame Tussauds, Singapore. Shahid, wrote, “7 days from now, I will be unveiling my first & only wax figure at @MTsSingapore! Stay Tuned!” Damn! No, we can’t wait to see if Shahid’s wax figure really represents the actor or, umm, falls flat. Bring it on!

Here’s a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani from Kabir Singh:

Workwise, Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for his next release titled Kabir Singh, which is a remake of South’s Arjun Reddy and it also stars Kiara Advani. The plot of Kabir Singh revolves around a medical student who has bad temper issues and ends up becoming an alcoholic because of his failed relationships. The film has been shot in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Mussoorie. Shahid will be seen in four different avatars. It has been directed by Sandeep Vanga, who helmed the original Arjun Reddy and will hit the big screens on June 21, 2019.