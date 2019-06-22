Divya Ramnani June 22 2019, 11.52 am June 22 2019, 11.52 am

The infamous piracy site of Tamilrockers is at it again! This time, however, their latest target is Shahid Kapoor’s recently released Kabir Singh. By now, it is a known fact that Tamilrockers is popular for leaking all the major films, as soon as they make it to the big screens. Talking about Kabir Singh, this film is a remake of a cult Telugu film titled Arjun Reddy. Also starring Kiara Advani, it hit the big screens on June 21 and has opened to mixed reviews. Now, the news of Tamilrockers leaking the film online spells nothing but bad news for the makers.

Well, this Shahid Kapoor starrer isn’t the film that fell prey to this notorious piracy website. In the past, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat, too, was leaked a day after its release. Other than that, Hollywood films like Avengers: Endgame and X-Men: Dark Phoenix are also listed on the website. A number of complaints have been registered by several filmmakers to the authorities against Tamilrockers. However, no one has succeeded in stopping the culprits behind the website.

Shahid Kapoor in and as Kabir Singh:

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is garnering a lot of praises for his rebellious avatar in Kabir Singh. An excerpt from our review read, “Shahid is the driving force of the film, whose aggression is rightly soothed by Kiara's calmness. The futility of a broken heart and the angst of being oblivious are beautifully brought alive by the actor. Kiara gets into the skin of a tranquil Preeti quite decently but gives away a handful of moments that could truly belong to her.”

