Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this one!

Divya Ramnani April 08 2019, 3.32 pm April 08 2019, 3.32 pm

Shahid Kapoor, who once was the ultimate chocolate boy of Bollywood, is now diving into the action genre. Well, his last box office hit was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat where Shahid was playing the role of a Rajput king, who couldn’t stop ranting about his ‘Rajputi’ pride, throughout the film. Talking about his latest one, it has been titled as Kabir Singh and is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy. Teaser of the same is out and is all about Shahid Kapoor’s boozing and snorting skills.

The teaser begins with Shahid filling his whisky bottle with water, then Shahid smoking, then Shahid abusing and beating up people, then Shahid snorting cocaine. Turns out Shahid Kapoor is playing a doctor/rebel. The only thing that left impressed us was Shahid Kapoor’s various avatars and his spontaneity. Talking about the female lead, Kiara Advani hardly had an appearance but managed to leave a mark. Because of her innocence and helplessness, maybe?

The premise of Kabir Singh revolves around a medical student who has bad temper issues and ends up becoming an alcoholic because of his failed relationships. The film has been shot in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Mussoorie. Shahid will be seen in four different avatars. It has been directed by Sandeep Vanga, who helmed the original Arjun Reddy and will hit the big screens on June 21, 2019.