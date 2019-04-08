Kabir Singh teaser: What Vijay Deverakonda's fans have to say about Shahid Kapoor and his rowdy acts

Box-office-wise, his films (except Padmaavat) haven't been doing well for a while. But Shahid Kapoor bagged the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy possibly because the makers thought he would fit in best, in terms of his physique, temperament, and energy. For Kabir Singh, Shahid got into the shoes of Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. Does that make his job a little more challenging? It does, we guess. Knowing the sentiment surrounding cinema in the country, comparisons are inevitable.
On Monday, the film's teaser was unveiled and got Shahid's fans awestruck. An 'impeccable' medical student but an alcohol-addict, Shahid unchains a little bit of his angry, young man avatar in the teaser while much more is yet to be unveiled. Quite sure that his Bollywood colleagues are going to heap praises on Shahid, but what do Vijay fans down South have to say about the teaser? Like we told you, comparisons were inevitable. And it looks like they are indeed still in awe of the old one.
Some are definitely appreciative of Shahid's attempt and believe Kabir Singh could become an equally big success. But such fans are few in number.
That was like an honest fan. Here's one more.
Many, however, are of the opinion that Vijay is irreplaceable.
This Vijay fan echoes similar sentiments.
This guy even points out that the impact of Kabir Singh teaser was nowhere near Arjun Reddy, even after borrowing so many elements from the original one.
Do you think remakes of such cult films are a good idea? This man doesn't.
And then came a meme! We can't wait for the meme rain to begin, actually ;)
Vijay, however, is this humble star who says he is 'excited to watch Kabir Singh. "Since it is the same director of the original film, I'm sure it will be really good and I'm excited to watch it. I'm waiting for it," he said in a recent interview.
Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Vanga, is slated to release on 21st June, 2019.