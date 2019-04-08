Kabir Singh teaser: What Vijay Deverakonda's fans have to say about Shahid Kapoor and his rowdy acts

Ranjini Maitra April 08 2019, 6.11 pm April 08 2019, 6.11 pm

Box-office-wise, his films (except Padmaavat) haven't been doing well for a while. But Shahid Kapoor bagged the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy possibly because the makers thought he would fit in best, in terms of his physique, temperament, and energy. For Kabir Singh, Shahid got into the shoes of Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. Does that make his job a little more challenging? It does, we guess. Knowing the sentiment surrounding cinema in the country, comparisons are inevitable.

On Monday, the film's teaser was unveiled and got Shahid's fans awestruck. An 'impeccable' medical student but an alcohol-addict, Shahid unchains a little bit of his angry, young man avatar in the teaser while much more is yet to be unveiled. Quite sure that his Bollywood colleagues are going to heap praises on Shahid, but what do Vijay fans down South have to say about the teaser? Like we told you, comparisons were inevitable. And it looks like they are indeed still in awe of the old one.

I’m not a rebel without a cause. This is ME ! #kabirsingh https://t.co/IFjTuIJoWG — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 8, 2019

Some are definitely appreciative of Shahid's attempt and believe Kabir Singh could become an equally big success. But such fans are few in number.

Ok then I am a huge #ArjunReddy fan and had my doubts if shahid would be able to match upto Vijay Deverakonda’s high standards but this teaser erases all those doubts. Shasha has killed it and how — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) April 8, 2019

That was like an honest fan. Here's one more.

Many, however, are of the opinion that Vijay is irreplaceable.

@TheDeverakonda Bro, Just saw the kabir singh trailer which got released few hours back. I have to say one thing after watching that "nuv thopu bro" thopu anthe. Can't get you off from my mind in that character. #ArjunReddy — Pavan sai (@meetmrpavansai) April 8, 2019

This Vijay fan echoes similar sentiments.

This guy even points out that the impact of Kabir Singh teaser was nowhere near Arjun Reddy, even after borrowing so many elements from the original one.

Even with similar teaser cut and same background music an director.. no match to #Arjunreddy..@TheDeverakonda was something different Shahid is no match to him nowhere near — cherryy (@cherryntweets) April 8, 2019

Do you think remakes of such cult films are a good idea? This man doesn't.

Remade classics may not work out period... Even though it looks good..#kabirsingh #Arjunreddy. — Vamshi..... :) (@vamsikrish26) April 8, 2019

And then came a meme! We can't wait for the meme rain to begin, actually ;)

Pic 1: Expectations 😍 Pic 2 : Reality 😅#ArjunReddy #KabirSingh pic.twitter.com/rCS04H5hTG — R O W D Y R E B E L°🔥 (@DarlingFanShiva) April 8, 2019

Vijay, however, is this humble star who says he is 'excited to watch Kabir Singh. "Since it is the same director of the original film, I'm sure it will be really good and I'm excited to watch it. I'm waiting for it," he said in a recent interview.

Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Vanga, is slated to release on 21st June, 2019.