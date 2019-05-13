  3. Bollywood
Kabir Singh trailer hits the internet, Shahid Kapoor is impressive in his rugged avatar

Bollywood

Kabir Singh trailer hits the internet, Shahid Kapoor is impressive in his rugged avatar

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's rugged avatar in the recently released Kabir Singh's trailer.

back
Arjun ReddyBhushan KumarBollywoodEntertainmentKabir SinghKabir Singh movieKabir Singh trailerKabir Singh Trailer DateKabir Singh Trailer launchKabir Singh Trailer launch dateKiara AdvaniKrishan KumarMurad KhetaniSandeep Reddy VangaShahid Kapoor
nextStudent of the Year 2 weekend box office collection: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's film witnesses drop

within