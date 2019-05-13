Kabir Singh trailer hits the internet, Shahid Kapoor is impressive in his rugged avatar

Darshana Devi May 13 2019, 1.22 pm May 13 2019, 1.22 pm

Shahid Kapoor is all set to rule the silver screens in his raw and rough avatar in the upcoming Kabir Singh. The film will see him as an alcoholic doctor, who also indulges in drugs. The film will also star Kiara Advani, who was only recently seen in Kalank, playing Shahid's love interest. The film is the Hindi remake of the highly appreciated Telugu hit Arjun Reddy and got everyone intrigued with its teaser. Now, it’s time for the trailer. The much-anticipated trailer of Kabir Singh has just dropped and it's worth a watch.

Have a look at the trailer right here:

Considering the massive success of the South original, the expectations for this Shahid starrer is sky-high. The teaser reveals Kabir gratifying himself with vices, and those include drinking, smoking, snorting to abusing and beating up people. As described by the makers, the film deals with the story of ‘a brilliant yet impulsive young surgeon' who finds himself in a path of self-destruction because of his failed relationship. Kiara, in it, essays the role of Preeti. A first look at trailer shows us Shahid's angry avatar and gives us all the feels Udta Punjab. Having said that, it has managed to trigger our anticipation for the film!

The film is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced jointly by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde. It’s scheduled for a June 21 release.