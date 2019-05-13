Kabir Singh Trailer Launch LIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani to arrive soon

Live Update

Remember Shahid Kapoor in Udta Punjab? With his rough, high-on-drugs avatar, he delivered an impeccable performance that we still enjoy watching. Shahid is now set to star in Kabir Singh, a Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The actor has gone lengths to get the nuances of his character right. Kabir Singh is an alcoholic, a rebel and a doctor. And hopefully, there are more layers to unfold. He is accompanied by leading lady Kiara Advani.

The film's trailer is set to launch on Monday and needless to say, both actors are high on excitement and keeping their fingers crossed. Shahid, who is now a father to not one but two children, had a packed schedule, juggling between work and home!

“After long days or night shifts, I return home longing for sleep. But my daughter Misha will wake me up between 7.30-8 am every morning and drag me to the garden. I have to play with her, tell her stories. And it’s imperative that I give my children as much time as I give to my work," he said in an interview to a tabloid.

Kiara's last release Kalank wasn't a great hit either, and she eagerly looks forward to this one.

