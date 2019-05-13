Kabir Singh trailer launch: Shahid Kapoor defends an abusive Arjun Reddy

Darshana Devi May 13 2019, 6.39 pm May 13 2019, 6.39 pm

Arjun Reddy, the Telugu hit, created immense craze among the audience. The film, however, did not see a smooth release. It might have impressed many, but many women organisations protested against the film and its portrayal of drug abuse, stating that it’s against Telugu culture and the contents of the film could mislead youth. At the trailer launch of Kabir Singh on Monday, Shahid Kapoor was quizzed on the same and his reaction, indeed, deserves a lot of attention. Here’s what the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor had to say.

Have a look at the video here:

At the trailer launch, a media person asked for his take on the Telugu version that has Arjun Reddy mistreating a woman. The actor was asked if he could have that changed it in the Hindi version, as films should evolve. He was quick to defend his character, "I am an actor. Sometimes I will do work, people may not like the character. An actor will always play the character." He continued saying, “How should films evolve? What is your interpretation of films evolving? To always show the right thing? I have done a film called Jab We Met, which saw me playing an aggressive character. I have done a film like Padmaavat, which had me playing a much quieter character, and then I have done Kabir Singh, which again shows me aggressive.” Adding on, he also added how acting is all about honesty and not running behind stardom.

Here's what the actor said:

Speaking about his film, Shahid also opened up about the darkness of his role saying, “It has emotions and has a lot of dark moments also. We haven’t tried to change the world of Kabir Singh. It is very similar to Arjun Reddy. I really want people to see the honesty of Kabir Singh. Don’t judge the film or its language from the trailer. Watch the film for its soul. Only then you’ll know the headspace and journey of the character.”

Also starring Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh is helmed by Sandeep Vanga and is scheduled for a June 21 release.