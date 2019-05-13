Kabir Singh Trailer launch: Shahid Kapoor has high hopes for Team India at the 2019 World Cup

Debanu Das May 13 2019, 5.55 pm May 13 2019, 5.55 pm

At the trailer launch of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Kabir Singh, the actor was asked the inevitable. The cricket World Cup is about three weeks away and journalists quizzed the actor on Team India. The Indian Premier League has just concluded and the players are now free to start their preparations. Shahid was in a good mood at the launch and immediately picked up a flaw in a question, and turned it around to a funny moment before wishing the team.

A journalist asked Shahid for his thoughts on ‘Virat Kohli and the team’ as they head to the World Cup. “You took his name and the rest of the team was on another side! Virat Kohli and the team!” joked Shahid, before wishing the team the very best as they head to the tournament. “Wishing the Indian team all the best. We have great chances this year. I think we are a fantastic team and I’m really looking forward to it. I really have very high hopes. I’m sure we’re going to go really far,” said Shahid at the event.

Team India will be carrying the hopes of 1.2 billion people

India’s World Cup matches start from June 5 and the team will be facing South Africa. The squad has been announced already and the selected players will soon join training camps. The players will hope that they do not injure themselves during this break. The tournament begins on May 30, with the hosts England facing off against South Africa.

As for Kabir Singh, it is a remake of a Telugu film titled Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. Both films were directed by Sandeep Vanga. Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani as Shahid’s love interest. Actors Nikita Dutta, Soham Majumdar and Suresh Oberoi play supporting roles. The film is scheduled to be released on June 21.