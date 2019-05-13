  3. Bollywood
Kabir Singh Trailer launch: Shahid Kapoor has high hopes for Team India at the 2019 World Cup

Bollywood

Kabir Singh Trailer launch: Shahid Kapoor has high hopes for Team India at the 2019 World Cup

Shahid Kapoor believes Team India can go a long way in the World Cup.

back
BollywoodEntertainmentKabir SinghKiara AdvaniShahid KapoorVirat KohliWC2019World Cup 2019
nextSurveen Chawla and her newborn are straight outta a fairytale in this photoshoot

within