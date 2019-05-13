Kabir Singh trailer review: Shahid Kapoor impressive as a jilted lover, Kiara is basic

Nikita Thakkar May 13 2019, 1.52 pm May 13 2019, 1.52 pm

Love sees no limit. We have heard several stories of failed love affairs and crazy stories of jilted lovers! Kabir Singh is one of them. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh is an official Hindi remake of Vijay Devrakonda's Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. It is a story of a medical student whose life crumbles after a failed affair. Aggression, frustration and rejection; Kabir Singh's life takes a 360-degree turn as his love life tumbles. The trailer of Kabir Singh is out and let's say, it has all the elements to attract the audience.

The trailer begins with an angry Kabir smoking and enquiring about a girl that he saw in the college. The next few seconds are all about Kabir being angry and an alcoholic. Then enters Preeti. Kiara as a simple girl in a punjabi suit fits the bill well. Their love story goes all well until Preeti's father gets to know about their relationship. The background score by Harshavardhan Rameshwar is slow and sad, perfectly fitting the theme. However, the teaser of Kabir Singh had that was released a few weeks ago seems to be a tad bit more impressive than the trailer. Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga the man who also helmed Arjun Reddy. But if we had to draw comparisons, Arjun Reddy appeared to be more raw and edgy while Kabir Singh has its Bollywood touch. Shahid as Kabir reminds us of his Udta Punjab days, just that, this time he is a ‘rebel with a cause’.

Kabir Singh makes it to the theatres on June 21, 2019.