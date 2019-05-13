Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s intense film now a comedy, thanks to these memes

Divya Ramnani May 13 2019, 11.07 pm May 13 2019, 11.07 pm

Shahid Kapoor, who started out his Bollywood journey as a chocolate boy, is now diving into the action genre. His next titled Kabir Singh is a remake of a cult Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. On Monday, the trailer of Kabir Singh made its way to the internet and fans just couldn’t stop praising the actor, thanks to his super-rebellious avatar. From Bollywood celebs to Twitterati, everyone complimented the Kapoor lad on his rugged look and remarkable performance. Well, praises aside, Kabir Singh, like most of the films, also became a butt of jokes on the internet.

The Twitterati is back to show their creativity by making memes that would leave you in splits. Dialogues from Kabir Singh like, ‘I am not a rebel without a cause, sir’ and ‘Nahi aunga matlab nahi aunga, bola na nahi aunga,’ have made it to some of the most hilarious memes. Well, these lines come at a very serious point but the netizens managed to change its feel, quite literally. Here’s a set of epic memes that are sure to crack you up:

Shahid Kapoor, in Kabir Singh, plays a student and, needless to say, all the college-goers are bound to relate to his ‘rebellious’ character. So, here we go!

When teacher ask me to go out of class Me:#KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/tFuzqJmBWo — ☣SaŤaN☣ (@__shan10u) May 13, 2019

CA students: Pic 1: Whole Day Pic 2: Whole Night#KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/A5PkkBJapV — Rahul | राहुल 🇮🇳 (@BeingTrickyy) May 13, 2019

Do you think that the meme-makers will spare the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections? Of course, not!

This dialogue is sure to become iconic because it is relatable on so many levels! LOL

when you are trying to book tatkal ticket and waiting for OTP Sometimes OTP :#KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/RUaanH0Is7 — Phoenix (@sleepoholic_hun) May 13, 2019

Don’t you ever touch my food!

When you get to know that someone ate your leftover pizza from last night. pic.twitter.com/Mfjh1uJFSe — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 8, 2019

The plot of Kabir Singh revolves around the life of a medical student who has severe temper issues and ends up becoming an alcoholic due to his failed relationships. The film has been shot in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Mussoorie. It has been helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original, Arjun Reddy, and will make it to the big screens on June 21, 2019.