Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor leaves netizens with 'goosebumps'

Darshana Devi May 13 2019, 6.20 pm May 13 2019, 6.20 pm

Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, helmed by Sandeep Vanga, was a cult film that drew a humongous number of fans to the theatres. Now, the film is coming back to the silver screens with a remake! Titled Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the much-talked-about film stars none other than Shahid Kapoor as the male lead. After the teaser of the film amped up the anticipation level, the trailer is only adding to that. Just moments after the much-awaited trailer was dropped online, Shahid fans lost their calm!

While some called it the actor’s best performance till date, others lauded its background song. One of the users termed it as ‘classy and massy’ and added that the trailer has made their wait for the film even more difficult. Not to miss, most of the fans mentioned that the trailer left them with ‘goosebumps’! Below are some of the fan reactions posted by them on Twitter and going through which, we can say that the film will be worth the wait!

One fan termed it as ‘brilliant’ and a ‘pure love story’

Another wrote that the film has ‘everything about entertainment’ and called it a ‘must watch’

Dil Khush Kardiya @shahidkapoor Aapne 😍 Mass + Class And Everything About Entertainment Is There 👌🙏 Strongly Waiting For #KabirSingh After #KabirSinghTrailer Must Watch Everyone Shahid Kapoor Like Never Ever Before https://t.co/4dIX1kYjaR pic.twitter.com/0vUxeNZgc6 — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) May 13, 2019

One user couldn’t stop lauding Shahid’s performance and mentioned that the actor was ‘too good’ in it

Damn Damn Damn!!! #KabirSinghTrailer is just too good... And I can't wait for that song playing in the whole trailer... 21st June come soon! @shahidkapoor @Advani_Kiara @imvangasandeephttps://t.co/hkLtlG8OYK — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) May 13, 2019

Shahid, with his performance, has certainly attained the trust of fans too. Hence why they are sure that he will do complete justice to the original role portrayed by Vijay Deverakonda

Phaaahhhhhhh now this is how you remake a cult classic🔥🔥🔥🔥 @shahidkapoor you are absolutely brilliant👌👌👌👌 I am sure you would have done complete justice to the original role done by @TheDeverakonda #KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/eazoGPkmhR — Vignesh Prabhu (@luckyvicky13) May 13, 2019

Kiara’s performance was also well-received by the audience

Oh boy #KabirSinghTrailer is so so good👏🏻👏🏻 And that song in the trailer👌🏻 heart touching❤️ 21st June come real soon@shahidkapoor your best can sense it from the trailer 🙌🏻👏🏻 @Advani_Kiara you look so sweet n simple will be a good performance indeed❤️ https://t.co/TSAhjnEmG6 — Arsh Tanwar (@ArshTanwar2) May 13, 2019

There’s another fan who termed the trailer as ‘nail-biting’

Goosebumps World can not define nail biting trailer Shahid #KabirSingh #KabirSinghTrailer https://t.co/VqCYr6buRZ — Danish Saleem (@MDanish76689147) May 13, 2019

“That’s what you call a movie,” said one while offering a bow to Shahid

Felt goosebumps after a long time while watchinging #KabirSinghTrailer 🔥 @shahidkapoor does the craziest job in this movie. A perfect justice to a South movie remake take a bow Reel Kabir Singh, now that's wat u call a movie along wid damn perfection. — Adarsh Pandey (@adarshwho) May 13, 2019

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, the film is hitting the theatres on June 21.