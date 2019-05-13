Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor leaves netizens with 'goosebumps'

Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, helmed by Sandeep Vanga, was a cult film that drew a humongous number of fans to the theatres. Now, the film is coming back to the silver screens with a remake! Titled Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the much-talked-about film stars none other than Shahid Kapoor as the male lead. After the teaser of the film amped up the anticipation level, the trailer is only adding to that. Just moments after the much-awaited trailer was dropped online, Shahid fans lost their calm!
While some called it the actor’s best performance till date, others lauded its background song. One of the users termed it as ‘classy and massy’ and added that the trailer has made their wait for the film even more difficult. Not to miss, most of the fans mentioned that the trailer left them with ‘goosebumps’! Below are some of the fan reactions posted by them on Twitter and going through which, we can say that the film will be worth the wait!
One fan termed it as ‘brilliant’ and a ‘pure love story’
Another wrote that the film has ‘everything about entertainment’ and called it a ‘must watch’
One user couldn’t stop lauding Shahid’s performance and mentioned that the actor was ‘too good’ in it
Shahid, with his performance, has certainly attained the trust of fans too. Hence why they are sure that he will do complete justice to the original role portrayed by Vijay Deverakonda
Kiara’s performance was also well-received by the audience
There’s another fan who termed the trailer as ‘nail-biting’
“That’s what you call a movie,” said one while offering a bow to Shahid
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, the film is hitting the theatres on June 21.