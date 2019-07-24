Antara Kashyap July 24 2019, 7.30 pm July 24 2019, 7.30 pm

The Kabir Singh madness doesn't seem to go away any time soon. The film has beaten Uri: The Surgical Strike to become the highest-grossing film of 2019. However, Kabir Singh has had it share of thorns while sleeping in the hypothetical bed of roses. It received massive flak because of its content that glorifies abusive relationships as passionate. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also recently came under fire for his statement defending his film in an interview with Anupama Chopra. Now, his original hero Vijay Deverakonda, who played Arjun Reddy, came to his defense.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in an interview with Anupama Chopra, said that people who had a problem with the film might have never faced true love. "She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see the emotion there." he had said. This led to a massive outcry as people called him out for glorifying an abusive and toxic relationship.

Now, Vanga's original Arjun Reddy hero, Vijay Deverakoda has come to the support of his director, again in an interview with Chopra. He said that even though the words sounded wrong he understood where Vanga was coming from. "I'm saying I completely understand him and I completely understand people having an issue with it as well. But none of us is wanting to listen to it for what he has to say, we want it to fit our [narrative]... Imagine Sandeep being in a relationship where he has loved someone so much that they were intimate as and when the wanted, they abused each other as and when they wanted, they hit each other, but they loved each other and they were happy. But imagine I'm coming from a house where my parents were hitting each other and when I hear something like this, it disturbs me. So I'm saying it comes from the relationships you had as a person. It comes from your own experiences. You can't generalise it. So what he is saying is right because for him it was what love meant and he absolutely respected that woman and loved that woman and that woman loved him back. So what he's saying was what was his life and his experiences and that's how the relationship was and that's how he showed passion, that's how it was. I think we should listen to him and be okay because we are all unique individuals and we all have unique kind of relationships."

The actor in the interview also got candid with a lot of issues like why he didn't want to star in the Hindi remake of his films. He also stated his aspirations about his own clothing line and a will to do something solid about water conservation. He went on to talk about how his job was to act and tell stories and not to be liked by people. His film Dear Comrade has been bought by Karan Johar and will be remade in Hindi by him.