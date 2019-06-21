Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh opened at the box office on Friday, July 21, with a considerable amount of positive reviews. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Telegu film, Arjun Reddy. The film revolves around a doctor who spirals into self-destruction after getting his heart broken. Shahid's movies usually open well at the box office and Kabir Singh is likely to do the same. In fact, according to some trade analysts, the film has the potential to be Shahid's biggest opener till date.
Film analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce that the film has been allotted 3,616 screens worldwide. He also wrote that the movie had opened with a bang, not only in urban centres but also in mass-dominated spaces. He wrote that the film witnessed excellent viewership in the morning and pre-noon shows.
Check out Taran Adarsh's tweet below:
Shahid Kapoor has a loyal fanbase that maintains that Shahid plays very bold, out-of-the-box characters. In fact, Kabir Singh has been compared to Tommy, Shahid's Udta Punjab character. Kiara's popularity is also on the rise after Lust Stories and Kalank. However, a huge chunk of the audience will represent people who watched Arjun Reddy and liked it. The 2017 film was so popular that it has been remade into two different languages. Apart from Kabir Singh, Arjun Reddy will also be made into the Tamil Adithya Varma releasing simultaneously. The whole 'rebel with a cause', short-tempered, obsessive (and borderline abusive) lover aspect sells in Bollywood. The big budget films that were recently released struggle to perform after the first week. We can only wait and see if Kabir Singh makes it big at the box office.