Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh opened at the box office on Friday, July 21, with a considerable amount of positive reviews. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Telegu film, Arjun Reddy. The film revolves around a doctor who spirals into self-destruction after getting his heart broken. Shahid's movies usually open well at the box office and Kabir Singh is likely to do the same. In fact, according to some trade analysts, the film has the potential to be Shahid's biggest opener till date.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce that the film has been allotted 3,616 screens worldwide. He also wrote that the movie had opened with a bang, not only in urban centres but also in mass-dominated spaces. He wrote that the film witnessed excellent viewership in the morning and pre-noon shows.

#KabirSingh screen count... India: 3123 Overseas: 493 Worldwide total: 3616 screens Starts with a bang... Not just urban centres, even mass-dominated areas witness excellent occupancy in morning/pre-noon shows... Big *Day 1* biz on the cards. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 21, 2019