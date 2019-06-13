Antara Kashyap June 13 2019, 6.34 pm June 13 2019, 6.34 pm

A new song from this year's highly anticipated film Kabir Singh is out! The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed film features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani as medical students who fall in love. Kaise Hua, the new song from Kabir Singh is out and it marks the beginning of a new relationship. Shot entirely in Miranda House, a college in Delhi, it shows Shahid Kapoor smitten by a new crush. The song is composed and sung by Vishal Mishra and penned by Manoj Muntashir.

The song starts with the visual of Shahid coming to college in his bike. The lyrics at this point in the story signify that there is something new happening in his life and that is making him excited. There is a scene where Shahid walks in sync with a bunch of college students, and he looks out of place because everyone around him actually looks like a college student. The song then goes on to show Shahid giving special attention to Kiara and intimidating the rest of her classmates to keep quiet. Kiara also constantly looks scared of Kapoor. It is typical oh Bollywood to pass intimidation as romantic but we can't complain much because Arjun Reddy was so well received because of its 'intensity'. The song, however, is a soothing listen and can be plugged into to more than once. The film's album has received a lot of love from the audience for being one of the best of 2019. The songs tend to get repetitive though, probably because the music videos say the same thing over and over again. The songs are still doing a good job in building up the excitement for the film as the release date inches closer.