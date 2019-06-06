Antara Kashyap June 06 2019, 3.51 pm June 06 2019, 3.51 pm

The highly anticipated film of the year Kabir Singh is racing towards it's release date and dropping surprises on the way! Shahid Kapoor took to instagram to announce that the third song from the film Mere Sohneya is out and it is already a song you know you will listen to more than once! Mere Sohneya shows the lead couple played by Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in love and sharing adorable moments between them. The track is sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur and is composed by Sachet himself, with the lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

The video for Mere Sohneya is only two minutes long and it doesn't do much when it comes to giving away the story. The song shows Kiara as a college student and is extensively shot in Miranda House, Delhi, which is very picturesque. There are also scenes in Uttarakhand with snowfall and a beach where the couple is seen sleeping. There is also a wedding in the music video, which when compared to the one in Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, is a happy one. Shahid Kapoor is almost convincing as a college student, Kiara Advani looks cute despite the very basic outfits and minimum makeup that reinforce the 'girl who is beautiful but doesn't know she is beautiful' stereotype.