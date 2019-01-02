Kader Khan demise: David Dhawan remembers the prolific actor, says he never got what he deserved

New Year started on a sad note for Bollywood stars as veteran actor, Kader Khan, breathed his last on January 31, 2018. He was 81. He had been admitted to a Canadian hospital to treat his prolonged illness where he slipped into coma before breathing his last. Since the time his son confirmed the news of his passing away, the industry has been mourning his death. We got in touch with filmmaker David Dhawan, who gave many hits with Kader Khan. The trio of Kader Khan, Govinda and David Dhawan was considered to be the greatest at one time in the industry, as they churned out hits after hits. Being all emotional, he said that Kader Khan did not get what he deserved.

"It was an extremely emotional moment for me when I heard today early morning that Kaderbhai had passed away. I spoke to his son Sarfaraz with whom I had remained connected over the years and we both quietly sobbed into our phones as we remembered him... He was very special to me and I learned so many things from him as a writer and director. My first movie with Kaderbhai was Bol Radha Bol (1992) and he loved the role of Jugnu, who lives as a normal human being for the whole day but goes blind after sunset. Today people read scripts and prepare for days before they shoot but Kaderbhai would come in the character’s clothes, give his shot and go. He was not a method actor so when I saw him perform so easily and flawlessly on sets for BRB for the first time I was completely blown away!

“He was an amazing dialogue writer and could improvise instantly on the sets while doing any scene. He would create performances, dialogues, scenes… What fantastic dialogues Kaderbhai has written for Amitabh Bachchan in Amar Akbar Anthony, Lawaaris and Prakash Mehra and Manmohan Desai’s movie at the same time. He gave me a lot of love. When you are working with someone so big for so many years he is also teaching you so many things. Despite being such a top star he would listen to what I would ask him to do and never argue. A person as hugely talented as him never really got what he deserved. I feel sad when I think of it…," David Dhawan said.

As per reports, Kader Khan's last rites were carried out in Canada. May his soul rest in peace.