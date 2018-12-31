Kader Khan still in the hospital, son dismisses rumours of death

Fans, colleagues and well-wishers have been praying hard for the speedy recovery of veteran actor, Kader Khan. The 81-year-old actor, as well as a prolific writer, was admitted to the hospital with several health conditions a few days ago and has remained under strict medical supervision ever since. While several of Khan's fellow actors, Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted praying for his good health. Rumours of Khan's demise also broke the internet on Sunday night. However, his son, Sarfaraz, has dismissed them.

“It is all a lie. It (is) just a rumour. My father is in the hospital,” he told PTI. Khan, who also has heavy breathing issues, was reportedly transferred to a BiPAP ventilator. It is also reported that he is suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a neurodegenerative disease. Last year, a number of media outlets suggested he was rushed to Canada for medical reasons. However, it was later learnt that he was there with his elder son.

"He (Kader Khan) has been in Canada since three to four months. He is alright. He is in Canada because his elder son stays there, so he is with him. There's nothing like was he rushed to Canada or anything of that nature. Everything is fine," a close associate of him told IANS.

We wish him a speedy recovery!