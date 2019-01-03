Kader Khan’s son Sarfaraz is upset with Govinda and other industry people

On January 1, 2019, we all woke up to a sad news of veteran actor Kader Khan’s demise. The 81-year-old actor took his last breath in Toronto, Canada where his sons currently reside. Well, a lot of Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to mourn the actor’s death. However, Khan’s son Sarfaraz is quite upset with the people in the industry as no one has called them after their father’s demise. Sarfaraz spoke to IANS about his father’s demise, Khan’s love for Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda’s post that the veteran actor was a father figure to him.

While talking about how his father was neglected by the industry once he stopped working, Sarfaraz said, "It is the way the Indian film industry has become now. There are too many fragmented camps and loyalties. The out-of-sight-out-of-mind mentality can't be helped. My father always told us, his sons, not to expect anything from anybody and we grew up with the belief that one must do what is required in life and expect nothing in return.”

“There are so many people in the film industry whom my father was close to. But the one person that my father loved the most was Bachchan saab (Amitabh Bachchan). I’d ask my father whom he missed the most from the film industry and the answer promptly would be Bachchan Saab. And I know the love was mutual. I want Bachchan saab to know that my father spoke about him till the end," he added.

Kader Khan has worked a lot with Govinda and when the former passed away the latter posted a picture on Instagram and called Khan a father figure to him. Talking about the Coolie No. 1 actor’s post, Sarfaraz said, “Please ask Govinda how many times he inquired about his father figure’s health. Has he even bothered to call us after my father’s passing away? This is the way our film industry has become.”

"There are no real feelings for those who have contributed to Indian cinema when they're no longer active. The top guns may be seen getting clicked with these retired veterans. But the affection goes only as far as photographs. No more. Look at the condition in which Lalita Pawarji and Mohan Chotiji died. Luckily, my father had three sons to look after him. What about those who die with no financial and emotional support?," Sarfaraz added.