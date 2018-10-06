Kailash Kher accused of sexual harassment by a female reporter!

Since Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment and threats on a movie set a decade ago, several women have been opening up on their own experiences with people from the film industry. Earlier on Saturday, a woman accused filmmaker Vikas Bahl of sexual assault and now, another woman has come out, accusing singer Kailash Kher of sexual misconduct.

The woman in question is a female photojournalist named Natasha Hemrajani who has made allegations of sexual advances against the singer. She visited his house along with another female colleague for an interview when the incident took place in 2006. She elaborates the incident in a series of tweets.

(1) My #MeToo⁠ ⁠has singer Kailesh Kher & model Zulfi Syed, from when I was a newly appointed young woman photographer at Hindustan Times in Bombay, 2006. Tweeting this thread for all to draw strength & speak out ❤️@photowallah@shubhangisapien@TheRestlessQuil@AnooBhu@weeny — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

(2) #MeToo I was sent with my colleague, a woman journalist, to take pictures of Kailesh Kher at his home for an interview. During the interview, this creep sat between us as close to us as he could. He also kept putting his hands on our thighs (on the skin above our skirts) — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

(3)#MeToo We were appalled & left as soon as possible. I discussed with my colleague the idea of writing the interview from the point of view of unwelcome sexual molestation but she said the paper would never publish it because it would be libel (even if we were both witnesses) — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

(4)#MeToo I've let a number of friends and colleagues know about this incident with Kailesh Kher and the main reaction is always a shaking of the head, and 'this happens, as a woman you've got to look after your own self' logic / expression. — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

With these recent instances, we can be rest assured that times are changing. Just like Hollywood had the #MeToo movement, Bollywood too seems to see an uprising of an equivalent. Even as the film industry at large seems to steer clear of controversies, the recent Tanushree Dutta case has seen several A-list stars lending their support to the actress. In fact, in the case involving Vikas Bahl, his Queen actress Kangana Ranaut is vehemently backing the lady involved. The times, they are a changin!