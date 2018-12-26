Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrate the holidays in sunny Thailand

Looks like the entire lot of B-Towners is on vacation mode right now! Sitting and looking at their pictures aren't doing us any good, apart from leaving us jealous. Now is the time to pack your bag, go to your favourite location, unwind what the past year put you through and get ready to welcome the new year on a brand new note! Kajol and Ajay Devgn, accompanied by children Nysa and Yug, flew to Thailand.

When you are off to a holiday, sharing moments of the magical time on social media is a mandatory thing. After all, public figures get little time to spend with family members, let alone frequent holidays. Did you check the photos they posted yet? In one of them, the Devgn gang happily takes a dip into the majestic sea on a picturesque location. Another is a happy selfie of Kajol, who is all smiles to have worn her funky Christmas special hair band.

While his forthcoming film Tanaji keeps Ajay occupied, we will also see him in Ranveer Singh's Simmba that hits the screens this Friday. Before all the heat and the noise, the trip was a good idea indeed!