Kajol and daughter Nysa together for the first time on the red carpet!

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been two stars from the industry who have been quite simple in their approach towards raising their kids. They both have time and again said they want their kids to be away from the undue pressure of having famous parents, so that they have a clean and free mind. That being said, we often come across Nysa and Yug being papped. They are obviously not as frequent in front of the cameras like Taimur, Aaradhya and other star kids, but nevertheless, they are opening up.

Two years back, we saw a sweet and gorgeous Nysa walking the red carpet London Indian Film Festival with dad Ajay Devgn, and now, it’s time for the mother-daughter duo to make their red carpet debut. Kajol took to Insta to share her excitement for the same.

How sweet! The two walked together as Kajol unveiled her wax statue at the Madame Tussauds.

Nysa has inherited the unconventional yet attractive genes of her parents. It is yet too early to say whether she will have a career in Bollywood, but we can hope.

On the work front, Kajol will be seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero’. She will also be starring in Ajay Devgn’s production venture ‘Eela’. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn will be seen in the third instalment of the ‘Dhamaal’ franchise, titled ‘Total Dhamaal’.