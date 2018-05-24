home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Kajol and daughter Nysa together for the first time on the red carpet!

Kajol and daughter Nysa together for the first time on the red carpet!

First published: May 24, 2018 06:47 PM IST | Updated: May 24, 2018 06:49 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been two stars from the industry who have been quite simple in their approach towards raising their kids. They both have time and again said they want their kids to be away from the undue pressure of having famous parents, so that they have a clean and free mind. That being said, we often come across Nysa and Yug being papped. They are obviously not as frequent in front of the cameras like Taimur, Aaradhya and other star kids, but nevertheless, they are opening up.

Two years back, we saw a sweet and gorgeous Nysa walking the red carpet London Indian Film Festival with dad Ajay Devgn, and now, it’s time for the mother-daughter duo to make their red carpet debut. Kajol took to Insta to share her excitement for the same.

My little girl with me on a red carpet for the first time .....❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

How sweet! The two walked together as Kajol unveiled her wax statue at the Madame Tussauds.

Nysa has inherited the unconventional yet attractive genes of her parents. It is yet too early to say whether she will have a career in Bollywood, but we can hope.

On the work front, Kajol will be seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero’. She will also be starring in Ajay Devgn’s production venture ‘Eela’. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn will be seen in the third instalment of the ‘Dhamaal’ franchise, titled ‘Total Dhamaal’.

 

SHOW MORE
tags: #Aaradhya #Ajay Devgn #Bollywood #eela #Entertainment #Kajol #Nysa Devgn #Red Carpet #star kids #taimur #Total Dhamaal #Yug Devgn

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All