Kajol begins shooting for husband Ajay Devgns Eela

Kajol’s upcoming film Eela went on floors today, 25th January. The film is being produced by hubby Ajay Devgn. Kajol took to social media to share her excitement. The actress was last seen opposite Dhanush in VIP2 as an antagonist and in Eela too she will be seen in a never-before-avatar.

The film which is directed by Pradeep Sarkar of Parineeta fame, is an adaptation of popular Gujarati play Beta Kagdo. The storyline will revolve around Kajol who wants to be a singer since childhood but her dreams are crushed when she marries at a young age. Her marriage too doesn’t last long and while she discovers herself while raising her son alone, she also reconnects with music once again.

In an interview with a leading tabloid Sarkar said, “She’s an awesome actress who picks up a role and owns it. She has her own style, charm and a particular way of talking that enhances the character. I was offered the script around four months ago. It took me a while to understand the Gujarati tone but eventually, I fell in love with this extremely emotional story which boasts of some really strong characters and there’s a chance of people getting really close to them. I am getting involved in the dialogue and character-building as there are a few insights that I want to incorporate to make the film more endearing. This is not like Parineeta, where everything was detailed, this is more free-flowing, a character and music driven film.”

Kajol will be making a comeback as the lead on the silver screen after a hiatus of three years. She was last seen in Dilwale opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Eela will be co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Abhinav Shukla. The release date is yet to be finalised but is expected to hit the theatres in the second half of 2018.