image
Wednesday, October 24th 2018
English
Kajol: I once hung up on Ajay saying 'This is Sridevi'

Bollywood

Kajol: I once hung up on Ajay saying 'This is Sridevi'

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 24 2018, 11.04 pm
back
Ajay DevgnBollywoodEntertainmentHelicopter EelaKajolraidSridevi
nextAnushka Sharma can't keep calm after Virat Kohli’s 10k runs
ALSO READ

Ajay Devgn's makeup artist accused of sexual misconduct, gets fired

Prankster Ajay Devgn is back to business, begins Taanaji

Ajay Devgn leaking Kajol's number was a promotional stunt after all