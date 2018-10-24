Kajol: I once hung up on Ajay saying 'This is Sridevi'

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are undoubtedly among Bollywood’s much-loved couples. In an age of fleeting relationships, the two prove that love is forever. The much-adored pair’s love story has had its share of twists and turns like any other romantic film. Did you know that Kajol once hung up on Ajay when he called to invite her to his sister’s wedding?

The Helicopter Eela actor recently appeared on a chat show and revealed a lot of fun and surprising things about her relationship with Ajay. She was quizzed about her habit of hanging up on people. Kajol responded to it by saying that she has done that with a quite a few people including Ajay. Narrating the instance she also added that it was before she started dating the Raid actor.

It happened when Ajay called her in the morning once when she was half asleep and asked, “Hi, is this Kajol?’ to which she replied, “No, this is Sridevi. Wrong number!”

Well, she did also mention that she thought it was a wrong number for real but we wonder how Ajay must have responded, considering he didn’t know her well then!