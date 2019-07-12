Rushabh Dhruv July 12 2019, 10.26 pm July 12 2019, 10.26 pm

We are in the 21st century, and anything and everything seems to be possible in the world of all things digital. Adding to it, the internet, at times, can turn into a crazy place, thanks to some artistic minds who churn memes, mashups, remixes from any damn thing. Having said that, while we were chilling in our office and surfing the internet, we came across a social media post shared by rapper Badshah, which is sure to take you to your nineties. It so happened that Badshah took to his Instagram, and shared a mashup song of his latest chartbuster track Paagal. Owing to how successful the rapper's latest song has been, Badshah, this time, managed to bring the iconic jodi, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol dance on his Paagal, but with a twist of his own. Well, if you do not believe us, check out the video below:

Yes, we know you will blame us for playing with your emotions, but trust us, SRK and Kajol in this edited clip are a treat to one's eyes. Another part to note is the fab editing of the clip, where the dance moves of the stars are so in sync with Badshah's track. FYI, the original song is Yeh Ladka Hai Allah from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Further, in no time, Kajol also reposted the video with captioning it as, "Remixes are back .... thanks @badboyshah." Seems like Kajol also approves of the remix.

View this post on Instagram Remixes are back .... thanks @badboyshah A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jul 12, 2019 at 4:54am PDT

In case, you have not watched Badshah's OG song, here it is: