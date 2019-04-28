  3. Bollywood
Kajol once had a huge crush on Akshay Kumar, reveals Karan Johar

Bollywood

Kajol once had a huge crush on Akshay Kumar, reveals Karan Johar

Like many of us, Kajol, too, had a crush on Akshay Kumar!

back
Akshay KumarBollywoodEntertainmentKajolKajol and Akshay KumarKapil Sharmakaran joharthe kapil sharma showYeh Dillagi
nextLaaxmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani start shooting for this horror comedy

within