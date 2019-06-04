Darshana Devi June 04 2019, 11.20 pm June 04 2019, 11.20 pm

The past few days have been really hard for the Devgan family as Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgan passed away on May 27. Celebrities from across the nation offered condolences to the family and mourned the death of the renowned stunt director. A sea of Bollywood biggies rushed to the Devgn residence to offer their last rites. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also sent a special letter to the family, extending his heartfelt support. Later, Ajay took to Twitter to thank PM Modi and wrote that the letter has got him and his family ‘deeply touched’. Two days after this, Kajol has penned an emotional note for her late father-in-law.

She dug out a picture from Veeru Devgan’s ‘happier times’ and wrote that the picture is from the day when the latter won a Lifetime Achievement Award. “So many people mourn the life of the man but that was a life well lived,” added the actor. The throwback picture sees the two all smiles as they pose for the paps, with Kajol wearing a shimmery green embellished dress and her father-in-law donning a white shirt topped with a grey blazer and blue jeans.

Take a look at Kajol’s post here:

In happier times ... . He won the award for a lifetime of achievement on this day but it took a lifetime to prove. So many people mourn the life of the man but that was a life well lived... RIP with love. pic.twitter.com/2f6VxfEK15 — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) June 4, 2019

In an old interview, Ajay termed his father as the ‘true Singham’. "The Singham in my life can only be my father. Because he is a man who came to Bombay at that point in time with `4 in his pocket, wanting to become something, struggled, washed and lived in taxis so he could live here, did not eat food for eight days at times, worked so hard, became a street fighter from there till Mr Ravi Khanna saw him one day asking him whether he would become a fight director,” he said. “From there, his growth from nowhere to become India’s topmost action director is remarkable," he concluded.