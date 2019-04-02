Kajol pokes fun at Ajay Devgn's 'serious' nature on his 50th birthday

Darshana Devi April 02 2019, 5.51 pm April 02 2019, 5.51 pm

From romance to comedy and action, superstar Ajay Devgn has proved his acting mettle through variable roles and has shown that there’s nothing that he cannot do. In a career span over three decades, the actor has carved a niche for himself in showbiz with his amazing acting skills and calm persona. On Tuesday, the charming actor rang in his 50th birthday and wishes for the actor is being poured from all quarters. Of all the wishes that came in, it was Kajol’s birthday wish for her husband that gets all the attention and we bet, no one can beat it.

The adorable duo is known to often pull each other’s legs in the most hilarious way possible. Ajay birthday was the perfect occasion to jibe her husband and Kajol grabbed the opportunity to take a dig at him and her post has left us in splits! Mr Quiet Devgn is also known to don a serious expression on his face at all times and Kajol poked fun at her hubby for exactly that. Posting a stunning picture of the two, she called him her ‘dashing debonair dauntingly serious husband’ in her caption and added that she thinks he is more awesome at 50. What’s funny is that the word ‘seriously’ at every sentence is written in bold. Speaking to the picture, Kajol is seen in a black full-sleeves gown and the birthday boy is seen in a blue suit. It’s a picture from their appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan.

On the show, Devgn spoke about Kajol’s obsession for selfies and how fussy she gets when it comes to posting them on social media. “She has never done this in her life and I don’t know budhaape mein aake (She’s getting interested in these as she is getting old)...,” he said. “Tumhara budhaapa hoga, mera toh nai hai (You might be getting old. Not me.),” Kajol replied, rolling her eyes at him.

We can’t ever stop loving these two, can we?