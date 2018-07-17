Kajol recreates Gerua, but without Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are the most loved onscreen jodi of Bollywood. The two have starred together in many hits films and their last film together was Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale. Though the film didn’t impress many, Shah Rukh and Kajol’s chemistry was surely the only good thing about the movie. We also cannot forget the track Gerua from the film which was loved by everyone. Well, recently Kajol recreated Gerua but without Shah Rukh.

The actress posted a Boomerang on Instagram in which she seen recreating the song in a funny way. But we are surely missing Shah Rukh Khan in the video. Well, few days ago, there were reports that Shah Rukh and Kajol will be seen together in Karan Johar’s next film. However, there’s no confirmation on the same.

Talking about their upcoming movies, SRK will next be seen in Zero which is slated to release on December 21, 2018. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Meanwhile Kajol will be making her Bollywood comeback with Helicopter Eela. It will be releasing on September 14, 2018. The actress is currently in London for the promotions of the film.