Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Mithila Palkar to unite for Renuka Shahane's film?

Actor Renuka Shahane is set to don the director's hat with a film titled Tribhanga which will revolve around the lives of three women; or three women from three different generations, to be specific. Reportedly, she is considering Kajol, Shabana Azmi and Mithila Palkar for lead roles.

“She has been on the lookout for strong performers to play the female leads in her project. She is keen to rope in Shabana Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar for the same. Renuka recently met Shabana as well as Kajol and both of them have shown keen interest in it. But they are yet to work out the modalities and sign on the dotted line,” a source told DNA.

Kajol recently made her big screen comeback with Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela. Reportedly, she will also have a cameo in Ajay Devgn's Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior. Azmi, a veteran actor, can undoubtedly slip into characters with multiple layers. And Mithila, who rose to fame with her digital stints, was well-received after her debut film Karwaan. It these three come together, the looking forward is going to be worth.

Renuka made her directorial debut with Marathi film Rita, starring Pallavi Joshi and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.