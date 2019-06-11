Soheib Ahsan June 11 2019, 5.26 pm June 11 2019, 5.26 pm

Life has not been going well for Kajol Devgn and her family. Last month she lost her father-in-law, director Veeru Devgn on May 27. A lot of celebrities attended the last rite of the late stunt director in Mumbai. Kajol, Ajay Devgn and their kids Nysa and Yug were inconsolable because of the loss. In honor of his memory she tweeted, “In happier times.... He won the award for a lifetime of achievement on this day, but it took a lifetime to prove. So many people mourn the life of the man but that was a life well-lived... RIP with love.”

Unfortunately, she was hit with another blow just two days after this loss as her mother, veteran actress Tanuja was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai because of 'some pain in the abdomen'. As per reports, she was diagnosed with diverticulitis, an inflammation in the intestines, for which she underwent surgery on May 30.

The operation appears to have been successful as Kajol posted a black and white picture of herself with her mother both flashing wide smiles, with the caption, “This is just a great big THANK YOU to everyone who has called and prayed and thought of us. This smile that you see is of sheer gratitude.”

Despite appearing exhausted, Kajol is seen leaning against her mother smiling heartily. Tanuja appears weak but is on the road to recovery. Both appear very content and at peace together.

Tanuja’s recent prominent appearances have been in projects such as Pitruroon, A Death in the Gunj, Aarambh and Sonar Pahar. She is known for films such as Memdidi, Chand Aur Suraj, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Jewel Thief, Nai Roshni, Jeene Ki Raah, Haathi Mere Saathi, Anubhav, Mere Jeevan Saathi and Do Chor.